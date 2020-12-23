‘India Ka Number Kab Aayega Modi Ji?’ Rahul on COVID-19 Vaccine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 23 December, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, for not rolling out vaccines in India like other countries such as the US, the UK, China, Russia and recently Canada, who have begun the inoculation process.

Gandhi said that 23 lakh people have received the vaccine, but asked the Modi government when will India’s turn come.

"23 lakh people in the world have already received Covid vaccinations. China, the US, the UK, Russia have started... India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji? (When will India get its turn)," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.