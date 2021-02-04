India Closely Engaging with US on H-1B Visas: MEA in Parliament 

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian government is closely engaged with the US Department of State regarding the suspension of H1B work visas under the US Presidential Proclamation of 22 June 2020, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 4 February.

“US Presidential Proclamation of 22 June 2020, suspended entry of certain categories of non-immigrant visa holders and their families till 31 December 2020 (extended to 31 March 2021). This proclamation isn't specific to India or any one country,” said the MEA, quoted ANI.

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 had announced a ban on the issuance of all H-1B visas, among other type of work visas, till the end of the year. As per a proclamation signed by Trump, the ban comes into effect starting 24 June, now extended to 31 March 2021, and applies to a number of work visas.