US President Joe Biden Allows H-1B Visa Holders’ Spouses to Work

A week after his inauguration, US President Joe Biden has allowed work authorisations for the spouses of those with H-1B work visa.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) said on Monday, 25 January that the Trump administration’s proposal to remove dependent spouses of H4 visa from authorised employment has been withdrawn, reported PTI.

The H-1B visa is a work permit that allows foreigners to work for companies in the United States in ‘specialised roles’ that domestic workers can’t fulfil. The H-4 visa is issued to spouses and children of H-1B visa holders waiting to become permanent residents.