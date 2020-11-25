Latest News: Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points in Opening Trade

Sensex rallied over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday. Nifty rises 76.25 points to 13,131.40.
Enforcement Directorate has issued notice to CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to appear before it on 27 November, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.
Source: ANI
Delhi High Court issued notice to Delhi Police on suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's bail petition, in connection with a case related to Delhi riots that happened in February.
Source: ANI
Fire broke out at East Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill on Wednesday, 25 November, morning, ANI reported. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
Published: 25 Nov 2020,11:02 AM IST