Latest News: Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points in Opening Trade

Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points in Opening Session; Nifty Rises to 13,100

Sensex rallied over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday. Nifty rises 76.25 points to 13,131.40.

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: ED Issues Notice to Private Secretary of Kerala CM

Enforcement Directorate has issued notice to CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to appear before it on 27 November, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Source: ANI

Delhi HC Issues Notice to Delhi Police on AAP Leader Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea

Delhi High Court issued notice to Delhi Police on suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's bail petition, in connection with a case related to Delhi riots that happened in February.

Source: ANI

Fire Breaks Out at Ghazipur Landfill

Fire broke out at East Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill on Wednesday, 25 November, morning, ANI reported. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Published: 25 Nov 2020,11:02 AM IST
