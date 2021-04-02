India ‘Fully Supports’ WHO’s Call to China on COVID Origins Data

Days after the World Health Organization’s (WHO) report on the origin of the coronavirus, India on Thursday, 1 April, demanded an expert-led, expeditious and comprehensive investigation into the matter, after the WHO findings failed to meet the expectations of the US, the UK, among other countries.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said, "We share the need for a comprehensive and expert-led mechanism that would expeditiously investigate the origin of COVID-19 in cooperation with all stakeholders."