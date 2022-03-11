15th Round of India-China Corps Commander Talks Underway in Ladakh Region

The 15th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China are underway at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on Friday, 11 March.
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
The meeting started at 10 am, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources. Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta had been slated to lead the Indian delegation to negotiate with the Chinese side, reports published earlier had indicated.
The talks come amid tensions between the two nations, which have been ongoing since May 2020, when clashes erupted in the Pangong Lake area of Ladakh between Indian and Chinese forces.
Both India and China have deployed around 50,000 troops each in the border region amid the friction.
"It was noted that this would help in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," a statement released by the Indian Army after the interaction had stated.
Before that, the 13th round of Corps Commander talks between the Indian and the Chinese militaries, held at Chushul-Moldo border on 10 October, had also concluded in a stalemate, with the Indian side calling its Chinese counterparts disagreeable.
"During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," the Indian Army had said then.
The 12th round had led to the successful disengagement in the Gogra region.