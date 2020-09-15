India Beats China, Becomes Member of United Nations’ ECOSOC Body

India and Afghanistan beat China in the elections to the United Nations’ Commission on Status of Women Economic (UNCSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).
India secured 38 of the 54 ballots, while Afghanistan secured 39 ballots. China secured 27, failing to even cross the halfway mark.
This year, Beijing World Conference on Women (1995) will celebrate its 25th anniversary, hence, India’s win becomes even more important.
India will be a member of United Nations’ Commission on Status of Women for four years – 2021 to 2025.
Meanwhile, PR of India to UN in New York, Tirumurti said, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.”
Commission on the Status of Women (CSW or UNCSW) is a functional commission of the ECOSOC, one of the main UN organs within the United Nations.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined