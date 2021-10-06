'Independent Inquiry Needed': Editors Guild on Journo Raman Kashyap's Death

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday, 5 October, demanded an independent inquiry into the death of TV journalist Raman Kashyap, who was killed amid the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, which unfolded on Sunday.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday, 5 October, demanded an independent inquiry into the death of TV journalist Raman Kashyap, who was killed amid the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, which unfolded on Sunday, 3 October.
He was reportedly killed among 8 others after some speeding vehicles were rampaged through the protesting farmers, allegedly under the instructions of Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of state, Ajay Kumar Mishra.
"What is clear is that Kashyap was reporting on the events of the day when the horrific incident of the convoy running through protesting farmers took place, killing some of them. An independent inquiry is therefore needed to establish the cause of Kashyap’s death," the statement read.
It added that in view of the "terror attack meant to spread fear amongst the farmers" Kashyap's killing raises many questions.
Therefore, the EGI statement demands a separate probe by a Court-led special investigation team to ascertain the circumstances of his death and attempt to find out the footage of his camera.
Earlier, according to Newslaundry, the Lucknow Journalists' Association also demanded a judicial inquiry of the incident and the booking of the accused for murder.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined