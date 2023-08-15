Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Textile Culture Of India

This year, India celebrates its 77th Independence Day and Google took this opportunity on Tuesday to mark the day with a special doodle that illustrates textiles from 21 different regions of the country.

New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kuma contributed to the Google Doodle for today by researching and identifying the different textile craft forms present in India. She said in a blogpost, “I sought to cover a broad spectrum of techniques, encompassing embroidery, different weaving styles, printing techniques... I wanted to ensure that I represented different geographical regions of the country in a balanced manner.”

She selected visually engaging textiles and made the patchwork from all of the selected swatches to honor and celebrate India’s textiles and how their diversity together represents nation’s identity.