Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Textile Culture Of India

Google Doodle for 77th Independence day 2023
(Image: Google)
This year, India celebrates its 77th Independence Day and Google took this opportunity on Tuesday to mark the day with a special doodle that illustrates textiles from 21 different regions of the country.
New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kuma contributed to the Google Doodle for today by researching and identifying the different textile craft forms present in India. She said in a blogpost, “I sought to cover a broad spectrum of techniques, encompassing embroidery, different weaving styles, printing techniques... I wanted to ensure that I represented different geographical regions of the country in a balanced manner.”
She selected visually engaging textiles and made the patchwork from all of the selected swatches to honor and celebrate India’s textiles and how their diversity together represents nation’s identity.
She further added, “My hope was that through this artwork, I would be able to shed a light on the rich cultural heritage and artistic brilliance of India’s textile traditions and create something that would resonate with audiences through the Google Doodle platform.”
It was on 15 August 1947 that a new era of India began after the country became independent from British rule.
Ms. Kuma expressed that it is the perfect occasion to celebrate the country’s rich and diverse textile traditions. “In this artwork, each textile showcased is a testament to the collective craftsmanship of skilled artisans, cultivators, weavers, dyers, printers, and embroiderers. Together, they create these extraordinary textiles that embody the essence of India’s creative spirit.”
