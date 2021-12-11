'In Isolated Cases, Vaccine Certificates Issued to Those Dead, Unvaxed': Centre

With different manufacturers indicating that new vaccines may be required to tackle this, here's all we need to know.
(Photo: The Quint)
In certain isolated cases, vaccine certificates have been generated for persons who were deceased or who did not receive the vaccine, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday, 10 December.
Responding to a query submitted by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on whether the government was aware of the fallacious vaccine certificates issued on the 'Vaccine Drive' day, the Health Ministry said:
"MoHFW has also advised States/UTs on multiple occasions to ensure correctness of data entry," the ministry's response adds.
The Centre's admission regarding the erroneous vaccine certificates has elicited censure.
A number of MPs from the TMC and others took to Twitter to condemn the oversight.
