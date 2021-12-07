Bizarre Data Fraud Suggests Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Chopra Vaccinated in Bihar

The fraudulent data also suggested that Akshay Kumar and Rahul Gandhi were administered their vaccines in Arwal.
With efforts to accelerate the COVID-19 immunisation campaign in the country underway, a health centre in Bihar's Arwal district detected bizarre irregularities in its vaccination data when names such as Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Amitabh Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra, among others, emerged from its portal.
The fraudulent data also suggested that Akshay Kumar and Rahul Gandhi were administered their vaccines in Karpi, Bihar.
With questions being raised, the state health department said that data entries of other health facilities are also being checked.
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the action against the culprits was expeditiously taken, and there will be legal action against them too.
"We take this very seriously, if more such cases come to light, action will be taken," Pandey stated, NDTV reported.
Reacting to the 'very serious' incident, District Magistrate J Priyadarshini iterated, "Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard," NDTV quoted.
