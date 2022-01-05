In a First, SC Certificate Made for Boy Using Single Mother’s Documents in Delhi

Devi, who used to work for a thread picking unit before losing the job due to the pandemic in 2020, was further quoted as saying, “I had an SC certificate in my name. My son is 13 years old and his teachers said I needed to submit his caste certificate for him to be eligible for scholarships. I realised the certificate would also help him later in life and wanted to get it made immediately. When I went to the SDM office, I was told, ‘ya toh pita ke naam pe banega, ya ghar ke kissi aadmi ke naam pe’ (It will be made either in the name of the father or a male member of the house). This was impossible for me.”

Despite failing attempts to get the caste certificate, Devi approached the area MLA, Vishesh Ravi, who wrote multiple letters to the officials in the Revenue Department and met those in the Social Welfare Department and Department for the Welfare of SC/ST of Delhi.