In a First, Mysuru College Allows Students to Attend Classes Wearing a Hijab

Amidst the heated protests across Karnataka over the ban of hijabs in educational institutes, a private college in Mysuru on Friday, 18 February, allowed its students to attend classes with the hijab, as reported by The Times of India.

It is the first college in the state to break the high court’s interim order issued last week banning any religious attire, including hijab, to schools and colleges in the state until the matter is resolved in court.

DK Srinivasa, Deputy Director of Pre-university Education, Mysuru, said: