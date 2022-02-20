In a First, Mysuru College Allows Students to Attend Classes Wearing a Hijab

Gandhi's tweet comes after clashes broke out in Karnataka, as saffron-clad students protested against Muslim girls wearing the hijab in educational institutions.
Amidst the heated protests across Karnataka over the ban of hijabs in educational institutes, a private college in Mysuru on Friday, 18 February, allowed its students to attend classes with the hijab, as reported by The Times of India.
It is the first college in the state to break the high court’s interim order issued last week banning any religious attire, including hijab, to schools and colleges in the state until the matter is resolved in court.
DK Srinivasa, Deputy Director of Pre-university Education, Mysuru, said:
Meanwhile, 10-15 “unknown girls” in Tumakuru, 70 km from Bengaluru, have been charged with unlawful assembly for demanding that they be allowed to enter their college in the hijab, while disobeying the court’s order, as reported by the Times of India.
The case against the group of students was registered after a complaint was filed by the principal of Empress Government PU College in Tumakuru.
In Shivamogga, at least 58 students from a PU college were suspended on Saturday, 19 February, for donning the hijab and staging a protest demanding to be allowed to attend classes.
