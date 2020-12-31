In A Fight ‘Over Seats’, Minor Boy Kills Classmate in UP

A class 10 student from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district shot down his class fellow during a classroom fight over seats on Thursday, 31 December, reported NDTV, citing the police.
The fight between the two boys aged 14 took place over seats in the class on Wednesday.
A senior police officer Santosh Kumar Singh told NDTV that the two boys had an argument about sitting in the class. The accused went home and stole a licenced revolver which belonged to his uncle. The uncle who serves in the Indian army was currently at home, on vacation.
The police officer further added that the accused came to the class the next day and shot the other boy at around 11 am in the morning.
The victim who died on the spot was shot in the head, the chest and stomach.
While he was trying to flee, a few teachers managed to catch hold of him and took his gun away though he continued to fight back, the police told NDTV.
The police was called to the school who then took the boy into custody.
The police on investigating also found another country-made pistol in his bag.
( With inputs from NDTV.)
