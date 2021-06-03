8,733 People Died on Tracks in 2020, Many Believed to be Migrants

A Railway Spokesperson, DJ Narain informed that incidents like these happen “because of trespassing”.

Narain added, “It’s a civic issue of concern. The Railways has always made huge efforts in sensitising trespassers to avoid walking on tracks. Around 70,000 km of rail tracks are spread across the country with over 17,000 trains of all kinds running on a daily basis. Deaths on tracks of trespassers is unfortunate and sad. Our concern on safety of passenger and citizens is second to none,” PTI quoted.

The fatalities during the four-year prior to 2020 were more than the deaths recorded last year, however the numbers acquire significance in the backdrop of the curbs imposed on passenger services amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Only freight trains were in operation during the lockdown before the Railways started Shramik Special trains from 1 May, to carry migrant workers home.

By December, around 1,100 special trains were operating, with 110 regular passenger trains also making their journeys. At present, train services have been restored to 70 percent of the pre-COVID traffic.

A large number of fatalities on train tracks go unregistered, as they went last year, however the news of 16 migrant workers being crushed to death by a freight train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad last May shocked many.

The Railways, however, do not consider these fatalities “railway accidents”, they come under instances of “untoward incidents” or “trespassing” and are probed by the state police. The victims are eligible for compensation by the state government.