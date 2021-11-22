IIT-Hyderabad Graduate Who Sent Rape Threat to Kohli's Daughter Granted Bail

Team India's star paceman Mohammed Shami was subjected to online abuse after India's loss against Pakistan. After skipper Kohli extended his support to Shami and called out religious discrimination, the now-deleted Twitter account @Criccrazyygirl, which the police later found was run by Akubathini, had issued rape threats to Kohli's daughter.

The FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 500 (Defamation), read with relevant sections of Information of Technology (IT) Act, the police said.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)