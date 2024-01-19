IIM-Calcutta Removes Director After Sexual Harassment Allegation by Staffer

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has removed Sahadeb Sarkar, the director-in-charge, following an allegation of sexual harassment.

The action against Sarkar came after the institute's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) received a written complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (or the POSH Act), the institute confirmed to The Quint.

A woman staffer complained to the institute about being sexually harassed by the director in December 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, 17 January, the institute said: