Haryana Govt Suspends Woman Coach Who Alleged Sexual Harassment by Sandeep Singh

The Haryana government has suspended the junior athletic coach who had, in 2022, levelled sexual harassment allegations against then state sports minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sandeep Singh.
The backdrop: The Chandigarh Police, last year on 31 December, had lodged a First Information Report against Singh, an Olympian and former captain of the Indian hockey team, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, and sexual harassment.
He was also booked for criminal intimidation following a complaint from the woman coach.
Why the suspension? The order does not say.
The allegations by the woman coach: The complainant had said that Singh had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram.
He later insisted that they meet up, she claimed.
She was quoted as saying:
She also claimed that when she did finally meet him at his residence-cum-camp office with some other documents she had, that is when Singh indulged in sexual misconduct.
