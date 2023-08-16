Haryana Govt Suspends Woman Coach Who Alleged Sexual Harassment by Sandeep Singh

The Haryana government has suspended the junior athletic coach who had, in 2022, levelled sexual harassment allegations against then state sports minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sandeep Singh.

The backdrop: The Chandigarh Police, last year on 31 December, had lodged a First Information Report against Singh, an Olympian and former captain of the Indian hockey team, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, and sexual harassment.

He was also booked for criminal intimidation following a complaint from the woman coach.