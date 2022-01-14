IED Found in Delhi Market, NSG Carries Out Controlled Explosion

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered in Ghazipur flower market in East Delhi, on Friday, 14 January, reported ANI, citing Delhi Police. National Security Guard (NSG) has since carried out a controlled explosion of the same.



"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under provisions of the Explosive Act.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Delhi Police rushed a bomb disposal squad, as well as fire engines, to Ghazipur Flower Market, after an unattended bag was recovered.

(With inputs from ANI)