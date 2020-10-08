Many Gather to See as IAF Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing

The IAF has informed that the chopper carried out the precautionary landing due to a technical snag in-flight. The Quint The chopper was a Dhurv Advance light helicopter. | (Photo: Indian Air Force/Twitter) India The IAF has informed that the chopper carried out the precautionary landing due to a technical snag in-flight.

An Indian Air Force helicopter, on a train mission, made a precautionary landing in an open field in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, reported NDTV. This led to a large number of people collecting in the area to see it. This incident took place on Thursday, 8 October, while India celebrated its Air Force Day.

The chopper was a Dhurv Advance light helicopter, and according to the Air Force, the precautionary landing was merely a part of of a routine training mission, reported NDTV.

According to NDTV, security officials have shut off the area, where the helicopter landed, from access to regular public.

IAF’s Satement

The Indian Air Force, in a statement, informed that the chopper carried out the precautionary landing due to a technical snag in-flight, but no damage or injury has been reported on ground.



“Recovery team has been launched,” said IAF.