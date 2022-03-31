'Historic': Assam, Manipur, Nagaland CMs Welcome Centre's Decision on AFSPA

The Chief Ministers (CM) of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur on Thursday, 31 March, lauded the Centre's move to reduce "disturbed areas" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the said states.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to social media to announce the Centre's decision. However, a home ministry spokesperson said the decision does not mean that AFSPA has been completely withdrawn from the three states but will continue to be in force in some areas of the said states, PTI reported.

Welcoming the move, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said: