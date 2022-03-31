'Historic': Assam, Manipur, Nagaland CMs Welcome Centre's Decision on AFSPA

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Centre), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (extreme left), Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (2nd from right) and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (extreme right).
Photo: IANS
The Chief Ministers (CM) of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur on Thursday, 31 March, lauded the Centre's move to reduce "disturbed areas" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the said states.
Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to social media to announce the Centre's decision. However, a home ministry spokesperson said the decision does not mean that AFSPA has been completely withdrawn from the three states but will continue to be in force in some areas of the said states, PTI reported.
Welcoming the move, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said:
"AFSPA has been in force since 1990 & this move marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's future. It is a testimony to the significant improvement in law & order in the State. With peace getting primacy, North East is now on a new trajectory of growth and development," he added. Sarma also thanked the people of Assam for believing in peace.
Meanwhile, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio called it "a significant development towards bringing stability, security & prosperity to the North East region".
Manipur CM N Biren, too, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also called it a very welcome decision.
"The leadership of PM Narendra Modi has brought a new era of peace, progress & security to the North East. Reduction in areas under AFSPA will further create a conducive environment for fast-paced growth in the region," he tweeted.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also called the reduction of AFSPA area in the Northeast a historic decision.
Meanwhile, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin said:
"Welcome step by Centre. Their continuous effort to bring peace in Northeast has finally succeeded. In Assam, CM Sarma has done a lot to reduce tension & most of the organisations have laid down arms. I think it's the biggest success to bring peace to the Northeast."
The AFSPA has been in force in the three states for decades, aiming to assist the armed forces in tackling insurgency.
The AFSPA allows for armed forces to be conferred with sweeping powers to operate in areas designated as 'disturbed' and grants them immunity from prosecution without centre's sanction.
It has faced resistance from several quarters ever since it was implemented in areas designated as 'disturbed'. There have been protests and demands for its complete withdrawal from the Northeast as well as Jammu & Kashmir.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
