Centre To Reduce 'Disturbed Areas' Under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam & Manipur

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 has motivated resistance ever since when it was implemented in areas designated as 'disturbed'.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 31 March, announced that the Centre has decided to reduce "disturbed areas" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.
However, a home ministry spokesperson said the decision does not mean that AFSPA has been completely withdrawn from the three states but will continue to be in force in some areas of the said states, PTI reported.
Shah, who made the announcement on Twitter, said that this has happened after decades "under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
Thanks to PM Modi's commitment, the northeast is now witnessing new era of peace, prosperity, development after decades of neglect, Shah added.
The AFSPA has been in force in the three states for decades, aiming to assist the armed forces in tackling insurgency.
The AFSPA allows for armed forces to be conferred with sweeping powers to operate in areas designated as 'disturbed' and grants them immunity from prosecution without centre's sanction.
It has faced resistance from several quarters ever since it was implemented in areas designated as 'disturbed'. There have been protests and demands for its complete withdrawal from the Northeast as well as Jammu & Kashmir.
