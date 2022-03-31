Centre To Reduce 'Disturbed Areas' Under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam & Manipur

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 31 March, announced that the Centre has decided to reduce "disturbed areas" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

However, a home ministry spokesperson said the decision does not mean that AFSPA has been completely withdrawn from the three states but will continue to be in force in some areas of the said states, PTI reported.

Shah, who made the announcement on Twitter, said that this has happened after decades "under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".