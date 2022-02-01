'Never Agreed to Come Without Hijab': Students Continue Protest at Udupi College

Media has been prohibited from entering the premises of the college and security has been beefed in the campus to avoid any untoward incident.

The students’ protest continued despite the recent Karnataka government order to maintain the status quo in the college until the high-level committee submitted a report on allowing hijab along with uniform.

Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat had earlier stated that the police have been informed about the matter and no outside persons, including those from Muslim as well as Hindu organisations, will be allowed into the campus as the hijab row has put the academic career of the 1,000 students studying in the college at stake. The students have to be ready for examinations, which are going to be held in another two months.

He further said after holding a meeting that the students who are protesting for wearing hijab in classrooms, are being told to come to the college campus only if they decide to shun hijab.