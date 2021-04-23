‘Help Delhi Prevent a Tragedy’: Kejriwal to PM Modi in Live Meet

“I ask you with folded hands to help the people of Delhi to help the state with its much needed oxygen shortage requirements to prevent it from a catastrophe,” said Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting held by PM Narendra Modi with 10 states worst-hit by COVID-19 on Friday, 23 April.

In an interaction that was live on TV, CM Kejriwal highlighted the crippling oxygen crisis in hospitals in the capital.