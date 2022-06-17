46 Dead as Heavy Rains Worsen Situation in Flood-Hit Assam, Meghalaya

According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 10,51,575 people have been affected by the flood in 24 districts including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, and Kamrup Metro.

Alerts have been sounded in Karbi Anglong, Morigaon and Nagaon districts after the opening of four sluice gates of NEEPCO's Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project at Langdong in Dima Hasao district.

The heavy rains have flooded urban areas of Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Bajali, Darrang, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nalbari and Udalguri. Meanwhile, three persons were injured in the Noonmati area of Ajantanagar in Guwahati, which has been witnessing continuous landslides.