46 Dead as Heavy Rains Worsen Situation in Flood-Hit Assam, Meghalaya

At least nine people died as heavy rains lashed several parts of Assam and Meghalaya for a third consecutive day on Thursday, 16 June, deteriorating the flood situation in the two states. The incessant rains also triggered landslides at multiple places in the Northeast.
Officials said that two children, aged 11 and 8, were crushed to death when a landslide triggered by heavy rain led to the wall collapse of a house in Azad Nagar of Goalpara district of Assam. One person each, including a woman, drowned in floodwater in Dima Hasao and Udalguri districts, the officials said.
In Meghalaya, five people – one woman and four children – have died after their houses collapsed due to rain, reported Times of India. While the woman was a resident of Jashiar village in West Khasi Hills district, the deceased children were from Shillong.
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has since announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased.
Death toll in due to flood and landslide reached 46 in Assam on Thursday.
Major rivers in the state have been witnessing a rise in water levels, with water flowing above the danger level in Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, and Gauranga rivers. Water is also consistently rising at Brahmaputra and its tributaries. The water levels of Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Nematighat were also reportedly above the danger mark.
Road connectivity between Barak Valley's Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts was disrupted after landslides happened on National Highway-6 in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. NH 6 is a key highway which connects southern Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of Manipur to rest of India.
According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 10,51,575 people have been affected by the flood in 24 districts including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, and Kamrup Metro.
Alerts have been sounded in Karbi Anglong, Morigaon and Nagaon districts after the opening of four sluice gates of NEEPCO's Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project at Langdong in Dima Hasao district.
The heavy rains have flooded urban areas of Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Bajali, Darrang, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nalbari and Udalguri. Meanwhile, three persons were injured in the Noonmati area of Ajantanagar in Guwahati, which has been witnessing continuous landslides.
Life has come to a standstill in the city, with several of its neighbourhoods like Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon, Bamunimaidam, Rajgarh Link Road, Hatigaon, Rukimingaon, Fatasil, Gotanagar severely affected by floods.
The landslides have reportedly cut off connectivity at Kamakhya Nursery, Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile.
Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled or diverted several trains following waterlogging on the tracks between Nalbari and Ghograpar of the Rangiya division in Lower Assam, according to a spokesperson.
The administrations of flood-affected districts have issued alerts, urging people not to go out of their homes unless it is urgent or there is a medical emergency.
The deputy commissioners of most of the Lower Assam districts have also issued directives to all schools and colleges to remain closed till Saturday, following the Regional Meteorological Centre's warning of "heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya."
The RMC also issued an 'orange alert' on Friday and Saturday for the two states.
The district authorities have opened 124 relief camps and 46 relief distribution centres. Altogether 61,498 people have taken shelter in the relief camps with Hojai having the highest number of inmates.
