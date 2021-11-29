Chennai Schools, Colleges Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rain & Water-logging

About 700 people were shifted to relief camps in Chennai and 392 streets in 108 neighbourhoods in the city were inundated.

Talking to IANS, Selvaraj, a resident of Ganapathy Nagar, said: "This is a recurring phenomenon and has not developed one fine morning. The water-logging issue has to be dealt with on a war footing and unless the government does it properly, things will be difficult for people to live here. I have to wade through water daily and it is also leading to itching in my foot."