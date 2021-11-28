Rains Continue to Lash Tamil Nadu, NDRF on Alert

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and adjoining districts, on Sunday, 28 November, leading to waterlogging and inundation in many parts of the state.



Several areas in Chennai like Pammal, T Nagar, Ashok Nagar witnessed heavy rains till 1 pm while other areas had moderate rains.



Water levels in ponds and lakes in the city have also raised to the optimum level and people are expecting that this would lead to increase recharging of groundwater levels.



Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, and Tirupattur are on high alert following heavy rains and most of the water bodies in these districts are reaching their full capacity.