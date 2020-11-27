Farmers Enter Delhi After Getting Permission to Protest in Burari

Farmers entered the national capital, in the afternoon of Friday, 27 November, through the Tikri border after being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, reported ANI.
Punjab CM, in a tweet, welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers’ entry.
Groups of farmers carrying stocks of food and other essential supplies, have now marched into Delhi, defying barricades, barbed wires, tear gas, sand-laden trucks and trenches.
This comes a day after the Delhi Police closed off the Singhu border, connecting Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat, with barricades, tear gas and water cannons.
Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' Delhi Chalo march protest, according to ANI.
In view of farmers protest in Punjab, two trains have been cancelled, five trains short terminated and five others diverted, reported ANI, citing Northern Railway.
Farmers have entered the national capital through the Tikri border after being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, reported ANI.
College students, on Friday, 27 November, reportedly informed ANI that their exam got canceled due to farmers' “Chalo Delhi” protest march . A student reportedly said:
“We’re coming down from Rohtak. Our exams were canceled. There are many students who travel to their colleges. It’s causing a lot of problems for us.”
A farmer at the Tikri border area said that they are thankful to the administration for giving them permission to protest and that they only want a peaceful resolution to the issue.
"We've crossed about 10 barriers on our way. We're thankful to the administration for giving us permission to protest. We're happy and only want a peaceful resolution to the issue.”
Haryana Police has registered a case against a truck driver who hit a tractor-trolley from behind in Mundhal, Bhiwani leading to the death of a protesting farmer going to Delhi, reported ANI.
The police further informed ANI that two others were also injured in the incident.
Punjab farmers' bodies protesting against the Centre's farm laws on Friday, 27 November, according to PTI claimed that the Union government has allowed them entry into Delhi with permission to hold their agitation at the Burari ground.
"We have been allowed safe passage to Delhi," claimed Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal.
Darshan Pal also reportedly said that officials of the Union home ministry had allowed them a place at Burari in Delhi to hold the agitation. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said that farmers were headed to the Burari ground.
Welcoming the Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tweeted:
“I welcome Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers’ concerns on the #FarmLaws and resolve the simmering issue. (sic)”
Protesting farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital, reported ANI on Friday, 27 November, citing the Delhi police commissioner. The farmers will reportedly be allowed to protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area.
Further, according to ANI, the Delhi Police Commissioner has appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully.
Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal reportedly told ANI:
“After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others.”
Aam Admi Party (AAP) Odisha on Friday took to Twitter to state that AAP leaders were arrested for standing with farmers.
“AAP leaders are with farmers”, AAP Odisha tweeted along with #KejriwalKisanDeNaal.
Delhi government has rejected request of police to convert stadiums into temporary prisons, reported ANI.
Visuals indicate heavy security deployment, to keep farmers from marching further in.
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, told Hindustan Times that the farmers’ request to protest was rejected as COVID-19 guidelines do not permit any political gathering. “If they still make an attempt, we have deployed personnel at the borders to not let them enter the national capital. We are also in contact with Punjab and Haryana Police,” he added.
So far, police lobbed tear gas shells at the agitators.
According to ANI, protesting farmers said they're marching to Delhi for their rights. "Whatever we do will be peaceful. We won't harm any person or property. Even if we have to stay for a month, we will. Even if we have attain martyrdom, we will," a farmer told ANI.
A farmer protesting at the border told ANI, "We have been doing a peaceful protest and we will continue it. We will enter Delhi protesting peacefully. In a democracy, one should be allowed to protest.”
According to news reports, the police stationed at Singhu near the Haryana-Delhi border have fired multiple rounds of tear gas shells to stop the protesting farmers.
Reports of stone pelting as police uses tear gas shells to disperse agitators also emerged.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates of the following metro stations located on the green line: Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra, reported ANI.
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday afternoon urged the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders, ANI reported.
“Those claiming it’s INC India that’s instigating the farmers are blind not to see the lakhs of farmers trying to enter Delhi from across the country. It’s a fight for their lives and livelihoods and they don’t need any backing or provocation.” Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister
Further, he also pointed out that the “Central government needs to show statesmanship and accept the farmers' demand for assured MSP, which is the basic right of every farmer. If they can give verbal assurance I fail to understand why they can't make it a legal obligation of the GOI.”
“The voice of farmers cannot be muzzled indefinitely. Centre should immediately initiate talks with Kisan Union leaders to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders. Why wait till 3 December?”Captain Amardinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister
Published: 27 Nov 2020,02:06 PM IST