Health Min Responds After Chhattisgarh Asks Centre to Halt Covaxin

Dr VK Paul, Chairman of National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, last week said that 12 states have vaccinated less than 40 percent of their registered healthcare workers.

While several public health experts have said that vaccine hesitancy is the major reason for the slow pace of the vaccination drive, Paul had said that vaccine hesitancy "has ended," the report added.

“It may still be there at an individual level, but largely it is not there," he was quoted as saying.

He also added that with India heading towards 1 crore vaccinations soon, the pace is going to pick up.

(With inputs from NDTV)