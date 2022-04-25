HC Slams Delhi Police for Status Report Regarding Attack on Kejriwal's House

Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi High Court said on Monday, 25 April, that it was not satisfied with the status report filed by Delhi Police with respect to its 'bandobast,' slamming the cops for not taking adequate measures to prevent the attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
The "incident at the residence of a constitutional functionary is a very disturbing state of affairs; 3 barricades breached by protestors, you need to look into your functioning & bandobast,could've been anybody," the court stated, as reported by ANI news agency.
Additional Solicitor General of India Sanjay Jain, appearing for Delhi Police, admitted that the incident should not have taken place.
On the other hand, Abhishek M Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, pointed out that those who were caught vandalising the CM's house on video were being felicitated by political powers.
The court adjourned the matter for 17 May and directed the police to file a status report to reveal the reasons behind the failure of its arrangements.
Violence and vandalism unfolded outside Kejriwal's official residence on 29 March, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by Yuva Morcha president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, clashed with the police during a protest against the Delhi CM's remarks on the recently released controversial movie The Kashmir Files.
Around 70 people were briefly detained by the police that afternoon.
Eight people were arrested for the incident. They were eventually released on bail and felicitated by Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta.
(With inputs from ANI.)
