HC Slams Delhi Police for Status Report Regarding Attack on Kejriwal's House

The Delhi High Court said on Monday, 25 April, that it was not satisfied with the status report filed by Delhi Police with respect to its 'bandobast,' slamming the cops for not taking adequate measures to prevent the attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The "incident at the residence of a constitutional functionary is a very disturbing state of affairs; 3 barricades breached by protestors, you need to look into your functioning & bandobast,could've been anybody," the court stated, as reported by ANI news agency.

Additional Solicitor General of India Sanjay Jain, appearing for Delhi Police, admitted that the incident should not have taken place.