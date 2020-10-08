Hathras Accused Writes Letter to Police, Says Victim Was a Friend

The accused has claimed that the victim's family was unhappy with their friendship and tortured her.

The main accused in the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, has written to the state police claiming that him and the three other accused in the case were being framed by the victim's family. He also accused the woman's mother and brother of torturing her. The four accused in the case belong to the upper-caste Thakur social group, dominant in the village where the crime took place.

The UP Police had earlier claimed that the victim's family knew the accused and even had conversations with the main accused, Sandeep Singh, who has now written the letter. "The girl, who was from my village, was a friend of mine. We used to meet and also talk on the phone sometimes. Her family did not like this", said the letter, which has the thumb print of all four accused. "On the day of the incident, I had gone to meet her in the fields that day where her mother and brothers were also present. I returned home after being asked by her to do so. I then started feeding cattle. I later got to know from the villagers that her mother and brothers beat her up over our friendship, injuring her badly. I have never beaten her or done anything wrong with her. Her mother and brothers falsely accused me and three others and sent us to jail. We're all innocent. Request you to please investigate and get us justice", the letter added. The UP Police had earlier said that there were about 104 phone calls made between Sandeep Thakur and the victim's brother.

Victim's Family Denies Allegations

The victim's family, has however, denied these allegations. "I have lost my daughter. Now they are trying to malign us. We are not afraid. The allegations are totally false. We don't need want any compensation or any money. We want justice," the woman's father told NDTV. "We have no contact with them. We have only one phone in the home. If the police has the audio of the calls, they must produce them," said the woman's brother. Speaking to The Quint, a cousin of the woman's asked why these accusations took so long to come. "They are bringing up this issue after all the evidence has been burnt. This is a conspiracy against us. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, too, condemned the new allegations. "Creating a narrative that defames a woman's character and holding her somehow responsible for crimes committed against her is revolting and regressive", she tweeted. (With inputs from NDTV)