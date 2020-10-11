‘Must Initiate Inquiry Against Police’: Ex-DGP UP on Hathras Case

In an exclusive interview to The Quint , ex-DGP UP Javeed Ahmad criticised UP police actions in cremating rape victim’s body past midnight in the absence of her family. | (Image: Aroop Mishra/ The Quint )

In multiple media reports the family of the Hathras murder and alleged gang-rape victim has alleged that police did not allow the family to take the body home or carry out proper rituals before cremating the body.

Instead, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police cremated the Hathras rape victim’s body around 2:30 am on 30 September – the grounds for doing so, as mentioned in the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court by the UP Home Ministry – “the cremation had therefore been taken place at night, only to maintain law and order”.

The Quint spoke to the former Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Javeed Ahmad, to understand how the police could deprive the victim’s parents of their rights on the grounds of law and order? Should action be taken against all the concerned UP police officers for this?