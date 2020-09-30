Hathras Rape: UP Govt Forms SIT; PM Modi Dials Adityanath

The SIT was formed a day after the 19-year-old victim passed away in Delhi. The Quint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo. | (Photo: AP) India The SIT was formed a day after the 19-year-old victim passed away in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 30 September, formed a three-member SIT to investigate the Hathras gang rape incident – hours after the victim’s family alleged that the police forcibly took her body and cremated her. In a tweet, Adityanath said that the team will submit report in seven days and directed the trial of the case in a fast-track court. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me over Hathras incident, he said that strictest of action be taken against the culprits,” Adityanath tweeted.

The 19-year-old passed away at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday, 29 September. She was battling for life, first in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh and later in Delhi, for almost two weeks. She was allegedly raped by four men on 14 September, while she was working in the fields.

Victim’s Body Forcibly Taken Away, Says Family

While her body reached her village in Hathras in an ambulance in the wee hours of Wednesday, the victim’s family stated that the police had forcibly took her body and performed last rites, even when they wanted wanted to bring her home “one last time.” “It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything. We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn’t listen to us,” the victim’s brother told The Indian Express. Videos on social media showed the victim’s mother pleading with police officials to let her take the body home.