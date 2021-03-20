Mob Charges at Hathras Victim’s Family, Lawyer in Open Court

The family and counsel of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who succumbed after being allegedly gang-raped by four Thakur men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras were charged at and threatened in open court on 5 March, LiveLaw reported. Following the incident, the Allahabad High Court on Friday, 19 March, directed an enquiry into the allegations.
On 5 March, during the hearing of the case in a special court in Hathras, an advocate stormed into the courtroom and charged at the applicant and the complainant counsel, shouting and issuing threats, according to the LiveLaw report.
As per the affidavit submitted before the court, a large mob, including lawyers, had entered the courtroom and surrounded the victim's brother and counsel.
The affidavit submits that due to the circumstances, the learned presiding judge was forced to stop the trial proceedings. When the advocate was asked to leave, he allegedly threatened the family and the counsel.
Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the district judge of Hathras to enquire into the allegations and send his report in this regard to this court in a sealed cover.
Posting the matter to 7 April for further hearing, the high court warned that if anyone tried to disrupt the proceedings before the trial court or in any manner attempted to threaten the life, liberty, and property of the victim's family and the witnesses, the court would be taking severe action, including contempt proceedings, against the person.
