Mob Charges at Hathras Victim’s Family, Lawyer in Open Court

As per the affidavit submitted before the court, a large mob, including lawyers, had entered the courtroom and surrounded the victim's brother and counsel.

The affidavit submits that due to the circumstances, the learned presiding judge was forced to stop the trial proceedings. When the advocate was asked to leave, he allegedly threatened the family and the counsel.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the district judge of Hathras to enquire into the allegations and send his report in this regard to this court in a sealed cover.

Posting the matter to 7 April for further hearing, the high court warned that if anyone tried to disrupt the proceedings before the trial court or in any manner attempted to threaten the life, liberty, and property of the victim's family and the witnesses, the court would be taking severe action, including contempt proceedings, against the person.