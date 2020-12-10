Haryana Schools to Open for Seniors on 14 Dec, COVID Reports Must

Haryana is all set to open government and private schools across the state for senior classes starting next week. The state government has instructed a medical certificate not older than 72 hours has to be produced by all students in order to attend classes, as reported by NDTV.
The Directorate School Education of the Haryana government said in a circular that the students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes in government or private schools from 14 December for three hours daily between 10am to 1pm.
It also said that classes for grades 9 and 11 will resume from 21 December.
Ever since the central government banned physical classes in March, schools and college students have been taking online classes as in order to stop the further spread of the novel coronavirus.
Few weeks back, the government gave an option to the states to decide if they wanted to resume physical classes but several states saw a sudden spike in COVID numbers due to which they could not resume physical classes for students.
As reported by NDTV, a medical certificate mentioning that the students don't have COVID-19 symptoms, has to be produced before entering the schools.
Haryana has an active coronavirus case count of 11,733 with 2,650 deaths so far.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: undefined