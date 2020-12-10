Haryana Schools to Open for Seniors on 14 Dec, COVID Reports Must

Haryana is all set to open government and private schools across the state for senior classes starting next week. The state government has instructed a medical certificate not older than 72 hours has to be produced by all students in order to attend classes, as reported by NDTV.

The Directorate School Education of the Haryana government said in a circular that the students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes in government or private schools from 14 December for three hours daily between 10am to 1pm.