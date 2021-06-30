Khori Village: Ahead of Demolition, Police Lathicharge Protesters

Several reports of scuffle between Haryana Police and protesters emerged from the Khori Village.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Videos and images have surfaced, showing Haryana Police lathicharging protesters in Faridabad's Khori Gaon, ahead of a mahapanchayat scheduled at the Ambedkar Park to discuss the Supreme Court ordered demolition of the village.
The protesters were also joined by Ravinder and Rajveer Kaur — leaders of the Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM), a democratic student organisation active in the Delhi University.
BSCEM has alleged that both Ravinder and Rajveer, along with other protesters, were brutally assaulted by the cops and have been detained.
We spoke to several locals who have also corroborated claims made by the student body. Speaking to The Quint, Siraj, a resident of Khori Village said that there was heavy police deployment in the area as protesters had gathered in huge numbers to participate in the mahapanchayat.
"I don't know who between the cops and the protesters started the clash, but there was heavy stone-pelting and lathicharging in the village. Several protesters were also detained by the cops," he said.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had also reached the Khori village to participate in the mahapanchayat.
Chaduni, however, was stopped by Haryana Police at the entry of the village and was not allowed to address the crowd.
(The Quint reached out to Faridabad Police and has learnt that a statement will be released later during the day. This story will be updated accordingly.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined