Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Wasim Rizvi Alias Jitendra Tyagi Arrested

Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday, 13 January, in connection with the three-day-long hate speech conclave organised in Haridwar in December 2021.
(Photo: Accessed by Quint Hindi)
Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday, 13 January, in connection with the three-day-long hate speech conclave organised in Haridwar in December 2021, Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar, confirmed to The Quint.
Earlier in December, the police had registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) in Haridwar police station.
Later, 10 persons, including former Chief of Shia Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi, Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, and Hindu Mahasabha general secretary Annapurna, were named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar.
Others who were booked were Sindhu Sagar, Dharamdas, Parmananda, Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chahwan, and Prabodhanand Giri.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)