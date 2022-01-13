Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Wasim Rizvi Alias Jitendra Tyagi Arrested

Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday, 13 January, in connection with the three-day-long hate speech conclave organised in Haridwar in December 2021, Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar, confirmed to The Quint.

Earlier in December, the police had registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) in Haridwar police station.