Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Court Issues Notice for Carbon Dating of 'Shivling'

The Varanasi district court on Thursday, 22 September, issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee over a plea filed by the Hindu side seeking the carbon dating of the alleged 'Shivling' that was reportedly found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The next hearing in the case will be held on 29 September.
"Court issued a notice over our application for carbon dating and demanded objections from Muslim side; disposal on 29 September. Court rejected the 8 weeks time (sought by mosque committee to prepare for next hearing)," Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu plaintiffs, told news agency ANI.
He added that they are demanding carbon dating of the 'Shivling'. "Muslim side says it's a fountain, we say it's Shivling. An independent body has to investigate and ascertain this. We are filing an application to demand for carbon dating," he had said earlier.
The case pertains to a plea filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for the worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
In May, a court permitted a video survey of the mosque, which found that an oval object was present on the premises. Muslims said that the object is a fountain in the wazu khana or ablution tank, and not a symbolic representation of the Hindu god Shiva as claimed by the Hindu side.
Based on the plantiff’s submission, the civil court ordered the area, where the oval object was found, to be sealed.
The claim was disputed by the Muslim side and said that the mosque is a Waqf property.
However, on 12 September, District Judge AK Vishvesha had dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s application and held that the plea by the five women was “maintainable” and could be heard further.
