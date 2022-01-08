Gurugram Namaz Row: Behind FIR Against MP Adeeb Lie a News Report & a Graveyard

Earlier this week, the Gurugram police registered an FIR against a former Rajya Sabha member, and two others, under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which refers to crimes causing "provocation with the intent to cause a riot."

Mohammad Adeeb, the said former MP, says this can “potentially tarnish the image” he has built for himself.

Adeeb, 76, was elected as an Independent to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2008 with the support of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

Since his term ended in 2014, Adeeb has been residing in Gurugram with his family. He has recently been at the forefront of the Muslim community’s agitation against Hindutva vigilante groups' who have been disrupting Friday prayers in the city for three months now.

In December, Adeeb moved the Supreme Court against Haryana officials for “failing to take effective measures to prevent the continuously rising hateful campaign against Friday prayers in Gurugram”.