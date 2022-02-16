PM Modi Visits Ravidas Temple in Delhi; Gandhi Siblings Serve Langar in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on Wednesday, 16 February.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti in New Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday, 16 February.
He also interacted with the devotees and participated in the 'Shabad Kirtan' in the temple and tweeted a video of the “special moments” of his visit on Twitter.
Political leaders from the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh (UP) also paid their tributes in Varanasi on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited the Ravidas temple in Varanasi, UP at 5 am, and offered prayers on the occasion. Channi reportedly listened to kirtan at the temple for about 45 minutes and later met with devotes from Punjab.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers to the saint at the Ravidas Temple, seer Goverdhanpur in Varanasi at around 11 am.
Adityanath also participated in Ravidas Jayanti Mahotsav and took prasad in langar at the temple premises.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also visited the Ravidas Temple in Varanasi and served langar to the devotees.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a couplet by Sant Guru Ravidas, and said, "Salute to Sant Guru Ravidas."
President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes on Ravidas Jayanti on Twitter. He said that saint Ravidas propagated the message of mutual love and equality without any discrimination.
He tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday, “The great saint Guru Ravidas ji gave the message of treating mutual love and equality without any discrimination. Let us all contribute towards building a society based on equality, harmony and coordination by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji.”
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had postponed Punjab Assembly elections to 20 February, in view of Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)