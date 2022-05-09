Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: Who is the man behind banned 'Sikhs For Justice'?

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday, 9 May, booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, one of the founders of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in a case involving the hoisting of Khalistani flags outside the state Assembly complex in Dharamshala.

Pannun was booked as the main accused under Section 13 of the UAPA and Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985.

The charges came in light of the upcoming Khalistan Referendum, slated to be held in Himachal Pradesh on 6 June.

But what is the SFJ? What does it stand for? And who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun? Here is all you need to know.