Gurjars Gather in Dadri to Protest UP's Omission of Caste From Mihir Bhoj Statue

Members of the Gurjar community gathered in Dadri for a mahapanchayat on Sunday, 26 September, to protest the omission of the word ‘Gurjar’ from the plaque on the statue of ninth-century King Mihir Bhoj.
Video Screengrab: Twitter/ Avtar Singh Bhadana)
About 2,000 persons gathered in Dadri on Sunday to campaign against the omission.
“This has now become a matter of honour for the Gurjar community. We cannot be insulted anymore. We have to send a message to the ruling government in a dignified fashion. We are not dependent on any party or organisation for our self-respect,” Gurjar leader and former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Avtar Singh Bhadana was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Over 600 people who had attended the Dadri mahapanchayat were booked by the police for violating Section 144 of of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The police indicated that the organisers of the gathering had not been granted permission to hold the event.
After Chief Minister Aditynath's unveiling of the statue of King Mihir Bhoj on 22 September, contention had erupted between members of the Gurjar and the Rajput communities, with each side laying claim over the leader's legacy.
However, members of the Gurjar community said that the chief minister had hurt the community's sentiments by denying the recognition of King Mihir Bhoj as a Gurjar leader.
A week after the event, the name of the chief minister, which finds mention on the plaque of the statue, was allegedly found smeared with black paint on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.
The police has launched a probe into the defacement allegedly committed by some members of the Gurjar community, as per a PTI report.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, The Hindustan Times, and PTI)
