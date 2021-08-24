Gurgaon: Police Arrest All Involved in Physically Assaulting Kashmiri Youth

All culprits behind the thrashing of Tariq Bhat, the Kashmiri Youth who was brutally beaten up in Gurgaon, were arrested by the Haryana Police. The main accused was identified as Bhat's senior colleague Bhuvnesh, SHO Sushant Lok Jasvir Punia said.

According to the police, Bhuvnesh and Bhat had engaged in a heated argument over the use of a personal phone at work, during which, Bhat had raised his voice at Bhuvnesh. As a result of this, Bhuvnesh felt 'insulted' and tried to get back at his junior.

“Bhat had responded in a harsh tone, which had left Bhuvnesh feeling insulted. Bhuvnesh shared the incident with his friends, who suggested Bhat should be shown his ‘limits’,' Jasvir Punia said, The Times of India reported.