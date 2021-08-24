Gurgaon: Police Arrest All Involved in Physically Assaulting Kashmiri Youth

All culprits behind the thrashing of Tariq Bhat, the Kashmiri Youth who was brutally beaten up in Gurgaon, were arrested by the Haryana Police. The main accused was identified as Bhat's senior colleague Bhuvnesh, SHO Sushant Lok Jasvir Punia stated.
(Photo:The Quint)
According to the police, Bhuvnesh and Bhat had engaged in a heated argument over the use of a personal phone at work, during which, Bhat had raised his voice at Bhuvnesh. As a result of this, Bhuvnesh felt 'insulted' and tried to get back at his junior.
“Bhat had responded in a harsh tone, which had left Bhuvnesh feeling insulted. Bhuvnesh shared the incident with his friends, who suggested Bhat should be shown his ‘limits’,' Jasvir Punia said, The Times of India reported.
Bhat, who hails from Kashmir, was attacked by 5-6 men in Sector 44, Gurgaon, at night on Thursday, 19 August. Bhat has been employed as a financial advisor with Policy Bazaar for the past two years.
The incident occurred when the 24-year-old left his office to go home.
The FIR read, "While booking a bike near a park, some people came and started to beat me. One among them held my neck as the others beat me up."
It further stated that the goons pushed Bhat against the wall and started mercilessly thrashing him.
According to a statement from his roommate, Javed Ahmed, Bhat's chest and back had blackened after the attack and his head had been swollen.
Speaking to The Times of India, Punia said: "The case has no communal overtones. This could have been resolved within the confines of the office, but things went in a different direction. We are on the lookout for the fourth suspect and will find him soon."
Further, Bhat, who had expressed apprehensions about staying in Gurgaon after the attack, said that he is satisfied with the police action and the government response regarding the incident.
"The police have been with me throughout the probe. I am glad the accused have been arrested. I feel relieved now," Bhat stated.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
Published: 24 Aug 2021,06:47 PM IST