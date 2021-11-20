Gurgaon Namaz Row: Despite Gurdwara’s Gesture, Muslims Fear Right-Wing Backlash

The Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sabzi Mandi, Gurgaon, opened its doors for the Muslim community to offer their Friday prayers in five gurudwara premises on 17 November.

However, two days later, on Friday, no namaz was offered in any of the gurdwaras due to two reasons: first, Friday was Gurpurab, and second, there's fear among the Muslims of right-wing groups creating a ruckus outside gurdwaras.