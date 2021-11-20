Gurgaon Namaz Row: Despite Gurdwara’s Gesture, Muslims Fear Right-Wing Backlash

Members of the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, Mohd Adeeb and Altaf Ahmad, along with others were welcomed by Daya Singh, member of the Gurudwara Committee, as they arrived to wish Sikhs on Gurpurab.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Twitter)
The Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sabzi Mandi, Gurgaon, opened its doors for the Muslim community to offer their Friday prayers in five gurudwara premises on 17 November.
However, two days later, on Friday, no namaz was offered in any of the gurdwaras due to two reasons: first, Friday was Gurpurab, and second, there's fear among the Muslims of right-wing groups creating a ruckus outside gurdwaras.
For a few weeks now, several sectors of Gurgaon have witnessed hatred and disruptions by right-wing Hindutva groups and members of RWAs against Muslims reading the Friday prayers, Jumme ki namaz, in open spaces.
The Gurgaon Muslim Council said in a statement on Friday evening, "Today, Muslims may not have read namaz at a physical space of the gurdwara; however crores of Muslims in India have read namaz sitting in the hearts of the entire Sikh community."
They alleged that "members of the right-wing groups were using condemnable tactics to mount pressure on the gurdwara committee to stop Muslims from offering namaz on the gurdwara premises."
Last week however, in a display of brotherhood and unity, Akshay Yadav, a Hindu businessman had offered the premises of his shop for namaz in Gurgaon's Sector 12.
On 19 November, though not under a blue sky, members of the Muslim community read the jumma ki namaz in his garage in the automobile market.
Meanwhile, Kulbhushan Bharadwaj, legal-advisor of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (SHSS) – the body that had organised the Govardhan Puja on the namaz site in Sector 12, was also present in the gurdwara to distribute booklets.
Bharadwaj is the one who, on 5 November, had raised the slogan, “Sector 12 jhaaki hain, pura Gurgaon baaki hai,” during the puja.
Later in the day on Friday, members of the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, Mohd Adeeb and Altaf Ahmad, along with others were welcomed by Daya Singh as they arrived to wish Sikhs on Gurpurab.
Members of the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch then offered their respects along with the committee members.
When asked why the Friday prayers weren’t offered, Altaf Ahmad said, “We knew that the right-wing members were planning to protest. Since it’s Gurpurab, we didn’t want to cause any trouble to the Sikh community.”
Daya Singh added that there shouldn't be any problem if people offer namaz in a park or any open space. He said, "If I can go do surya namaskar or if five of us go read gurbani in a park, then why can't a Muslim offer his prayers?"
On being asked if the gurdwara premises will be open next week for the Muslim community, Singh said, "For next week, it will be decided again by the committee if they (Muslims) will be allowed to offer namaz."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)