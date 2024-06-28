Gujarat: Muslim Man 'Hit With Bats, Knives' At Cricket Match, Dies in Hospital

advertisement
(Trigger Warning: This story contains some graphic details. Proceed with caution).
Twenty-three year-old Salman Vohra had only gone to watch a cricket tournament match in Chikhodra, Gujarat on 22 June. He ended up being mercilessly beaten to death.
What happened in the case?
Speaking to The Quint, his uncle Noman Anwar Vohra said:
Salman was a resident of Polson compound in Gujarat's Anand and worked in the garment business.
Locals say that tensions had begun even before the match because Muslim players were doing very well in the tournament and this didn't go down well with a section of pro-Hindutva locals.
According to activist Aasim Khedawala, many of the players who did well in quarter finals and semi-finals were Muslims. Apparently even in the final, one team mostly comprised of Muslims and the other team also had 2-3 Muslims.
The organisers had warned that a there could be a communal confrontation because of this and many of the Muslim players also said that they didn't feel safe.
The crowd swelled up to around 5,000 people, out of which Muslims were not more than about 500 say some of those present.
The violence started with a parking dispute. A group of men, one of them being drunk, allegedly came in their motorcycles and got into a fight with Salman, telling him to move his bike from the stand.
They kept saying, "Vohra, do what we're telling you to do."
A few moments later, they returned with 4-5 more men. The one who was drunk mistook another Muslim man, Suhail to be Salman and began attacking him.
In order to save Suhail from these men, Salman jumped in and the mob surrounded him.
This is when the men started mercilessly beating Salman. The crowd present looked on and some of them even cheered the attackers. In a video accessed by The Quint, some men in the crowd shouted, "maaro! maaro!" (Hit him! Hit him!).
The men finally stopped hitting Salman when they assumed there was no energy or will left in him.
A few onlookers picked him up, made him drink water and also called for the ambulance. The ambulance took him to a nearby hospital but on reaching there, they were told to go to a bigger private hospital. But the moment they reached the second hospital and spoke to the doctor, Salman succumbed to his injuries.
The post-mortem report, as seen by the uncle and Aasim Khedawala stated that the knife had entered the kidney, which was one of the main reasons behind his death.
Apart from Salman, two other Muslim men were injured, one of them got around 17 stitches and the other around 7 stitches.
The family finally managed to file an FIR at 4 AM on 23 June at the Anand Rural police station.
The Quint has accessed the FIR copy. It includes sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as: 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly) 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Being armed with a deadly weapon) 302 (Murder) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) among others, including The Gujarat Police Act.
Their lawyer, Advocate Gulrez Saiyad told The Quint that "Seven accused have been arrested in the matter and court has given seven days remand for all these accused. Rest, the investigation is underway so cannot say more."
When The Quint reached out to the Anand police station, they told us to speak to Godhra local police station. The officers said they were not aware of any such case.
On the other hand, Aasim Khedawala believes hat the section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) needs to be included in the FIR.
Meanwhile, Noman Vohra stated that Salman's parents, siblings and wife are all in utter shock.
"People are coming to visit so the wound is being opened again and again. His wife is not able to speak right now," he said, adding "he was a simple and religious person".
Nonetheless, Noman said that the police have been cooperative so far and will "hopefully help get justice in the case."
