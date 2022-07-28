42 Dead in Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: A Village Mourns Its Young

Gatoor Bhai, who works as an agricultural labourer in Devgana village in Gujarat’s Botad district, is father of four children. Every day, he toils in the fields from 8 am to 5 pm and is paid Rs 200 for that. Raising his four children with that measly sum at the end of the day has been hard.

On 26 July, his life got harder, when the responsibility of his brother’s four children also fell on him. His brother, 40-year-old Kannu Bhai, is one of the 42 people who died after drinking spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Botad and Ahmedabad districts. In his village, at least 10 people have died so far.