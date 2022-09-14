Ahmedabad: 8 Labourers Die As Lift Crashes In Under-Construction Building

Representational image.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Eight labourers were killed on Wednesday, 14 September, as an under-construction building's elevator crashed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, according to the police.
The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus in Ahmedabad.
"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha told PTI.
Ahmedabad Mayor KJ Parmar told news agency ANI, "Aspire II is the building where incident happened. It is a private building with a private developer."
He added that the incident happened at 7.30am but the builder hid it and only informed the police only after 11am.
"We will assess if they broke the rules & regulations of Municipal Corporation, we will check if someone passed wrong building plans & take action accordingly," he added.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
