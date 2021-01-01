GST Collections Reach Record High of Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore in Dec

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the month of December touched a record high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the Ministry of Finance stated on 1 January.
“This is the highest growth in monthly revenues since last 21 months. This has been due to combined effect of the rapid economic recovery post pandemic and the nation-wide drive against GST evaders and fake bills along with many systemic changes introduced recently, which have led to improved compliance,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
Out of the total collections, Central GST is Rs 21,365 crore, State GST is Rs 27,804 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 57,426 crore and Cess is Rs 8,579 crore. 87 lakhs GSTR-3B returns were filed for the month of November up to 31 December 2020.
The ministry also stated that “in line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues,” the revenues for the month of December 2020 are 12 percent higher than last year and the revenues from import of goods was 27 percent higher.
The revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are also 8 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
Since its introduction, this is the third time GST revenues have crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore.
