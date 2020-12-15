Facebook ‘Fuel for India’: Zuckerberg, Ambani Among Event Speakers

Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairperson Mukesh Ambani are among those slated to speak at Facebook’s Fuel for India 2020 event, which kicks off on Tuesday, 15 December.
Other speakers at the two-day event include Facebook Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg and Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President of Facebook India, reported Moneycontrol.
The event by Facebook comes at a time when the social media giant is mired in controversy in India over its alleged hate speech bias.
“We want to tell the real story of Facebook in India so that people understood the scope of what we are trying to do through people and institutions who have leveraged our platforms (sic),” said Ajit Mohan, Managing Director of Facebook India, reported The Hindu Business Line.
