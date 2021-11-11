Govt Seeks Bids for New PM's Office, India House; Estimates Cost at Rs 1,171 Cr

The Union government on Tuesday, 9 November, invited bids for the construction of an Executive Enclave, which will house the prime minister's office, Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and National Security Council Secretariat.
The pre-qualification bids for the project will open on 24 November. Twenty-four months will be provided to the contractor for the completion of the project.
The Executive Enclave, to be built as part of the Central Vista project, will be constructed on the south side of the South Block in Lutyens Delhi.
The new PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and the NSCS will have three floors, in addition to the basement and ground floor.
"The Enclave will be designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of different departments with supporting facilities, this will ensure prime security and excellent interconnectivity within the Enclave and with other offices in Central Vista," the CPWD document states.
"Relocating these departments will also ensure efficient security protocols for VIPs and VVIPs without disturbing daily movement of the public in and around the Central Vista," it adds.
